ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) Shares Down 0.2%

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.44, approximately 840 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 161,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 1.38% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.