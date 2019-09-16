Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 20,753 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,322,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67,247.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 503,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 502,341 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,884,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,056,000 after purchasing an additional 255,244 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 311,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 182,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,393,000 after purchasing an additional 168,937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.34. 20,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,607. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $90.11.

