Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.64. 2,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,953. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $18.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.