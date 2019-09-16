Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 703.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total value of $64,342.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $462,313.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,215.39, for a total value of $1,944,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,062,977.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,744 shares of company stock worth $4,480,345 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $8.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,231.30. The stock had a trading volume of 642,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,731. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,191.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1,163.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $855.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

