Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 3,966 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.51. 94,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,621. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $119.35 and a 52 week high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

