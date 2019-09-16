Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 5,980 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,579,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,510,000 after buying an additional 260,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,353,000 after buying an additional 346,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,937,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,591,000 after purchasing an additional 84,299 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Analog Devices by 42.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,801,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,636,000 after purchasing an additional 533,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,688,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.26. 908,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,012. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.62 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 10,040 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $1,098,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 14,880 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $1,644,388.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,625.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,862 shares of company stock worth $7,978,717. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Barclays raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Nomura began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

