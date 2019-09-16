Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Union Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $11,084,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $1,202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $9,078,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $3,650,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on shares of Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

AUB stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,788. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $41.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.26 million.

Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

