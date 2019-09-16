Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Horace Mann Educators worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HMN traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $48.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.12%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $658,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,006 shares of company stock worth $1,290,682. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

