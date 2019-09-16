Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.65.

NYSE:EGP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.66. 6,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.73 and its 200-day moving average is $115.39. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $87.69 and a 12-month high of $127.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a 0.72000 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.67%.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, insider Brent Wood sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $398,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,428,474.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $60,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

