Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $2.95 Million in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 7,816.7% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GH traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.86. The company had a trading volume of 311,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,683. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average of $82.08. Guardant Health Inc has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.45.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $53.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $110.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Richard B. Lanman sold 63,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $6,638,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wiley sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $5,343,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,904,867 shares of company stock worth $477,783,206 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

