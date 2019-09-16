Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 14,821 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHE. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.95. 8,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.89. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $30.23.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $601.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.45 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Robert K. Gifford sold 3,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $81,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa K. Weeks sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $99,594.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

