Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,251 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,400,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,777,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,496,000 after buying an additional 57,356 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 748,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,414,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 537,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,408,000 after purchasing an additional 229,637 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $95,231.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,544.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.56. 8,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,784. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $99.40 and a 12 month high of $153.22.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research set a $178.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.95.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

