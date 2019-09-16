Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 20,402 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,402 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 36.8% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 41,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 48.1% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares during the period.

GWRE stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,240. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.11, a P/E/G ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.17. Guidewire Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.82 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $207.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.61 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.87%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus set a $100.00 price objective on Guidewire Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.56.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $299,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,909.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis Smith sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $69,941.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,289.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,702 shares of company stock worth $2,614,350. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

