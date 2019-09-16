Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 5,603 Shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of South Jersey Industries worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,006,000 after purchasing an additional 46,736 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on South Jersey Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price objective on South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

SJI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.63. 79,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.70. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $266.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.12 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

