Pura Market Capitalization Tops $359,323.00 (PURA)

Pura (CURRENCY:PURA) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Pura coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Pura has traded 61.5% higher against the dollar. Pura has a market capitalization of $359,323.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Pura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005941 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pura Coin Profile

Pura is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. Pura’s total supply is 182,907,308 coins and its circulating supply is 176,124,814 coins. The official website for Pura is mypura.io. Pura’s official Twitter account is @PuraSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pura Coin Trading

Pura can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pura should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pura using one of the exchanges listed above.

