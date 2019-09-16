Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 66250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17.

Purepoint Uranium Group Company Profile (CVE:PTU)

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. The company has interests in Hook Lake, Smart Lake, Red Willow, Turnor Lake, Umfreville, Henday Lake, McArthur East, Rene Lake, Shearwater, and Langley Lake properties, which are located at the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

