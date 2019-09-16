PWR Coin (PWR) Market Cap Tops $171,456.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $171,456.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded down 82.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.72 or 0.00903410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00031718 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00213887 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002655 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

