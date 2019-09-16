Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Short Interest Update

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,012,500 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 931,400 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.02, for a total value of $609,682.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,854,985.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KWR stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.43. 8,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,286. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $224.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $205.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.