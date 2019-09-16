Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10,065.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,245 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 587.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 63.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,116,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,341,000 after acquiring an additional 818,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,218,576,000 after acquiring an additional 543,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,702,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,307,000 after acquiring an additional 238,525 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Mizuho set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.06.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $105.15. The stock had a trading volume of 154,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.73 and its 200-day moving average is $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $109.05.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

