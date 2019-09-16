Radium Price Reaches $0.42 on Major Exchanges (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Radium has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $875.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radium has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radium coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00004009 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020266 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000684 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,832,026 coins and its circulating supply is 3,826,731 coins. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

