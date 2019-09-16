Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,352 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.7% of Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 601.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,287 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,765,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.47.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.24. The company had a trading volume of 205,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,720. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

