Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,694 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 24.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,138,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,839,162. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

