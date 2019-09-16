Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 43,778 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,778 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,852,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,767,000 after purchasing an additional 597,017 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 223.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 75,831 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

Shares of OMC traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.94. The company had a trading volume of 43,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,799. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $160,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.