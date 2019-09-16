Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,309 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at $97,466,832.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $295.52. The stock had a trading volume of 680,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $208.34 and a one year high of $305.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

