Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Sells 9,180 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.2% of Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,467,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.81 on Monday, reaching $231.17. 1,692,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457,041. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.36. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $235.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

