Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.31% of Raymond James worth $36,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 94.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $5,548,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Raymond James by 703.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 45,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 90.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 226,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,151,000 after purchasing an additional 107,764 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $86.92. 14,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $69.11 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,078 shares in the company, valued at $91,414.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey P. Julien sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $1,238,264.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,098. 10.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $87.00 price target on shares of Raymond James and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.88.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.