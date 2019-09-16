Red Pulse Phoenix Hits Market Capitalization of $5.46 Million (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bitbns, Binance and Switcheo Network. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $815,412.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, Switcheo Network, Coinrail and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

