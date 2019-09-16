Redwood Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA)

Redwood Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of ConturaEnergyInc . worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 123.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,747,000 after acquiring an additional 986,444 shares during the period. Bain Capital Credit LP purchased a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the second quarter valued at about $15,551,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the first quarter valued at about $4,789,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the second quarter valued at about $4,147,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 191.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 73,431 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Kevin Lee Stanley sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $106,344.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $304,003.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,209 shares of company stock worth $1,073,379 in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.48. 167,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,746. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. B. Riley set a $59.00 price objective on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

