Redwood Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,670 shares during the period. TPI Composites accounts for about 1.3% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned 2.17% of TPI Composites worth $18,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 169,528 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 4,759.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 12.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 173,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other TPI Composites news, President William E. Siwek bought 2,823 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $50,051.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 67,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,895.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.77. 580,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. TPI Composites Inc has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $628.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.13 and a beta of 1.71.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $330.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

