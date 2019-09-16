Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Up 5.3%

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.64 and last traded at $39.93, 460,002 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 562,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGNX. Chardan Capital set a $150.00 price objective on Regenxbio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Svb Leerink raised Regenxbio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI set a $79.00 price objective on Regenxbio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Regenxbio in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Regenxbio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 14.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 88.57%. Regenxbio’s quarterly revenue was down 80.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $788,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,712,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $230,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,486 shares of company stock worth $2,839,212. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regenxbio in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.