Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) EVP C. Matthew Lusco Sells 20,000 Shares

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,852.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,389,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,043,140. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $19.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.37 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,010,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,519,000 after purchasing an additional 432,350 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 57.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,553,000 after acquiring an additional 453,283 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Regions Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 692,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 106,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 28.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 272,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 60,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

