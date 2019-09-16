Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given a $18.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) received a $18.50 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s current price.

RF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,389,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,043,146. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.37 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Regions Financial news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $104,932.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 69,288 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,368.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,953.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,102 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

