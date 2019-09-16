Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 92,400 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.58% of Texas Roadhouse worth $22,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXRH. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 377.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,421,000 after acquiring an additional 488,417 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 756,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,602,000 after purchasing an additional 210,500 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,140,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,146,000 after purchasing an additional 195,111 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,150,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,538,000 after purchasing an additional 183,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,217.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 166,187 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,438. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

