Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 245,200 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 146.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Thor Industries worth $24,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,673 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

THO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.76. 52,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,193. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average is $58.09. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.93.

THO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. CL King lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wellington Shields lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Sidoti dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.11.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.23 per share, with a total value of $202,880.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,501.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

