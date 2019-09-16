Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.52% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) worth $23,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 136.7% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 56,300.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 55.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on IBCP. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Independent Bank Co has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $25.13.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.62 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 22.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.