Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 239,900 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 520,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 239,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $22,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,549,000 after buying an additional 66,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey N. Watanabe sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $251,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Micah A. Kane sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $124,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $38.60.

NYSE:HE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.36. 4,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $715.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.84 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 69.19%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.