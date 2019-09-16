Request (REQ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $367,795.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi Global, Bitbns and GOPAX. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $8.17 million and approximately $367,795.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00039494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.85 or 0.04557553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000377 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001117 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,892,220 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, IDEX, CoinExchange, Mercatox, Koinex, Gate.io, DDEX, Coineal, Huobi Global, Bancor Network, KuCoin, Radar Relay, Bitbns, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Binance, Kyber Network, CoinPlace and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

