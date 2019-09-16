Revain (R) Achieves Market Cap of $30.70 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Revain token can now be purchased for $0.0634 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia and BitFlip. Revain has a market capitalization of $30.70 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Revain has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00198851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.60 or 0.01193621 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00088693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015342 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021139 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Kucoin, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, OKEx, C-CEX, Mercatox, YoBit, HitBTC, Kuna and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

