Reviewing Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) & Elite Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELTP)

Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) and Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Auris Medical and Elite Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical N/A N/A -110.14% Elite Pharmaceuticals -83.47% -1,783.76% -28.57%

Risk and Volatility

Auris Medical has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elite Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Auris Medical and Elite Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Elite Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Auris Medical currently has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,383.44%. Given Auris Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Auris Medical is more favorable than Elite Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of Auris Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Elite Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Elite Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auris Medical and Elite Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical N/A N/A -$11.75 million ($14.80) -0.20 Elite Pharmaceuticals $7.57 million 8.92 -$9.28 million N/A N/A

Elite Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Auris Medical.

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of proprietary orally administered controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. The company operates in Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products segments. It owns, licenses, and contract manufactures various generic and oral dose pharmaceuticals products, such as Phentermine HCl 15mg and 30mg capsules, and 37.5mg tablets for the treatment of bariatrics under Adipex-P brand name; Lodrane D immediate release capsules for OTC allergy treatment; Methadone HCl 10mg tablets for pains under the Dolophine name; and Hydromorphone HCl 8mg tablets for pains under the Dilaudid name. The company also provides Phendimetrazine Tartrate 35mg tablets for bariatrics under the Bontril name; Naltrexone HCl 50mg tablets for the treatment of pains under the Revia name; Isradipine 2.5mg and 5mg capsules for cardiovascular diseases; Hydroxyzine HCl 10mg, 25mg, and 50mg tablets for antihistamine treatment under Atarax and Vistaril brand names; Oxycodone HCl immediate release 5mg, 10mg, 15mg, 20mg, and 30mg tablets for pains under Roxycodone name; and Trimipramine Maleate Immediate Release 25mg, 50mg, and 100mg antidepressant capsules under the Surmontil brand, as well as SequestOX, an immediate release Oxycodone with Naltrexone. In addition, it manufactures controlled-release products on a contract basis for third parties in the areas of pain, allergy, bariatric, and infection. Further, the company is developing a range of abuse deterrent opioid products. It has a manufacturing and license agreement with Epic Pharma LLC; manufacturing and supply agreement with The PharmaNetwork LLC; development and license agreement with SunGen Pharma, LLC; and strategic marketing alliance with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Inc. USA. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

