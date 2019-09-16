Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $529.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) to report $529.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $536.00 million and the lowest is $523.89 million. Rexnord reported sales of $524.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $368,108.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,126,262.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 11,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $349,545.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,952.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,355 shares of company stock valued at $798,013. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 690,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 132,929 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 337.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 337,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 260,347 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 71,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 37,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

Rexnord stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.56. 695,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,708. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $32.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

