Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Trading Up 19.7% on Insider Buying Activity

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)’s stock price rose 19.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.76, approximately 138,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 788,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Specifically, CFO William Randall Broaddrick bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $42,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelly W. Hoffman bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,273.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 105,250 shares of company stock valued at $168,670 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Ring Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Ring Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ring Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.66 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ring Energy by 62,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Ring Energy by 23.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

