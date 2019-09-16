RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,632 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,378 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 89.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,074,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $708,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 67.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,274,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $690,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,165,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,289,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,296,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,371,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,741 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a $58.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cfra set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.97.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,881,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,370,507. The firm has a market cap of $213.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

