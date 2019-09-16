RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 453.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $121.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.58.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.