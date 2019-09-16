RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Monro worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNRO. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Monro to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Monro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CL King reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Monro in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.78.

In other news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald Glickman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $215,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,008.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,152,285 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.65. 2,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Monro Inc has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.64.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Monro had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

