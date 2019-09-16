RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 253,704 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 253,704 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $111,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $175,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 8.6% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.38. 94,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,388,043. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $532.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Cypress Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.85 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Cypress Semiconductor to $23.85 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cypress Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $446,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $68,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,579.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $649,080 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

