RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 6,800 Shares of American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of American Vanguard worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVD. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter worth $2,518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 46,637 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,549,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Shares of American Vanguard stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $505.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.37. American Vanguard Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $21.19.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. American Vanguard’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

AVD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

In other news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 955,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,447,244.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ulrich Trogele acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,102.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $109,050 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.