RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 7,263 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,263 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 72.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co increased its position in PepsiCo by 41.5% during the second quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.90. The company had a trading volume of 125,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,195. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.53 and a 52-week high of $139.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $191.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.21.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.