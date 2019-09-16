RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 989 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JJSF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,189,000 after purchasing an additional 59,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 184,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 32,260 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JJSF traded up $3.70 on Monday, reaching $192.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,096. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $138.40 and a twelve month high of $196.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.79 and a 200-day moving average of $166.11.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JJSF shares. Consumer Edge raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, insider Dan Fachner sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $1,409,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,219,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerald B. Shreiber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total transaction of $4,536,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $6,410,600 in the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

