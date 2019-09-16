Rock Springs Capital Management LP Buys 96,725 Shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,850,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,725 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $23,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Epizyme by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Epizyme by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Epizyme by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,253,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,045,000 after purchasing an additional 697,274 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Epizyme by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 106,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Epizyme news, Director David M. Mott sold 104,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $1,372,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPZM stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 52,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,732. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Epizyme Inc has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.46.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Epizyme Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on Epizyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

