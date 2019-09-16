Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.84% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,681,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 117,693 shares in the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.79. 2,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market cap of $190.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.79. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a negative net margin of 161.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

